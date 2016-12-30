BH Courier

The AYSO Region 76 Girls Under-10 soccer season came to an end on Dec.11 with the Red Ravens coming back from a 3-1 deficit in the second half to defeat the Incredibles, 4-3, in a very close match at the new Beverly Vista field. The Red Ravens will now move on to represent Beverly Hills AYSO Region 76 against the winners from surrounding regions in the Area Tournament of Champions on Jan.14 and 15.