BH Courier

Beverly Hills News – School Board: Hawthorne K-8 Won’t Close In Near Future

It was standing room only at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting began after hundreds of residents packed the Beverly Hills High School auditorium to oppose the notion that the board was on the precipice of closing Hawthorne school.

The beauty of Amy Adams graced the sidewalks of Tinseltown the day she received her Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Beverly Hills News – Beverly Hills Resident Faces ‘David and Goliath’ Fight Over Proposed Project On 3rd Street and Oakhurst

The Planning Commission on Thursday could not make findings to allow variances for two single-family homes – one a three-story 2,145 square foot and the other a three-story 3,088 square foot – on the corner of Oakhurst Drive and 3rd Street, flanking a tiny, one-story, 1,000 square foot home.

Beverly Hills News – SpaceX to Launch Again

SpaceX is now targeting next Monday for its return to flight after completing its investigation of a September launch pad explosion that destroyed a Falcon 9 rocket and a commercial communications satellite, it was reported Tuesday.

Travel—Exclusive Expeditions Offers Boutique Travel To Cuba

Old Havana is the city-center and one of 15 municipalities forming the capital.

During their time in Cuba, travelers will not only visit historic sites, museums and art galleries (both national and private), but also enjoy Cuban music and dance. Many itineraries also include Jewish sites, provocative meetings with leaders of the Cuban Jewish community and/or notable educators in an intimate setting as well.



The Courier In Israel

S-Carry

Sholeh Peyman, right, broker at Beverly Hills’ Peyman Realty & Investments, took her daughter Saman and The Courier with her on a recent trip to Israel to celebrate Saman’s 15th birthday.

 



