BH Courier

Trump’s Son-In-Law Kushner Tapped As Senior Adviser
Beverly Hills News – Cultural Heritage Commission to Consider Legendary Samuel Goldwyn Property as Historic Landmark
Beverly Hills News – School Board To Issue Final Set Of Measure E Bonds
Fiat Chrysler Announces Creation Of 2,000 Jobs In U.S.
Beverly Hills News – SpaceX to Launch Again
Fashion
Beverly Hills News – Jimmy Choo Settles Harassment Lawsuit with Former Employee
British fashion house Jimmy Choo settled a lawsuit with a 40-year-old gay Latino who said he was subjected to harassing, discriminatory behavior at the hands of his supervisor while working at the Beverly Hills store, then was fired when he complained.
Ralph Lauren and Speedo Drop Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte After Gas Station Stunt in Rio
Embattled star Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte lost two major endorsement deals on Monday following his false claim that he had been robbed at gunpoint in Rio, with Speedo and Ralph Lauren pulling the plug.
Travel
Travel—Exclusive Expeditions Offers Boutique Travel To Cuba
During their time in Cuba, travelers will not only visit historic sites, museums and art galleries (both national and private), but also enjoy Cuban music and dance. Many itineraries also include Jewish sites, provocative meetings with leaders of the Cuban Jewish community and/or notable educators in an intimate setting as well.
The Courier In Israel
Sholeh Peyman, right, broker at Beverly Hills' Peyman Realty & Investments, took her daughter Saman and The Courier with her on a recent trip to Israel to celebrate Saman's 15th birthday.
