BH Courier

Trump Announces White House Pick for Supreme Court Justice

Trump introduced conservative federal appellate judge Neil Gorsuch as his choice to fill the Supreme Court seat that has been vacant for nearly a year, since the death of conservative Antonin Scalia.

Trump Faces Wall Of Resistance To Immigration Order

US President Donald Trump has crushed the most defiant display yet of official opposition to his immigration and refugee restrictions -- but resistance continued to spread Tuesday, inside and outside the government.  

Experts Say Trump Presidency Could Threaten Los Angeles Olympic Bid

The Trump presidency has created a major, perhaps insurmountable, hurdle for Los Angeles to overcome in its bid to secure a third Olympic Games later this year, Olympic historians said in remarks reported Tuesday.  

Beverly Hills News – SpaceX to Launch Again

SpaceX is now targeting next Monday for its return to flight after completing its investigation of a September launch pad explosion that destroyed a Falcon 9 rocket and a commercial communications satellite, it was reported Tuesday.

Travel—Exclusive Expeditions Offers Boutique Travel To Cuba

Old Havana is the city-center and one of 15 municipalities forming the capital.

During their time in Cuba, travelers will not only visit historic sites, museums and art galleries (both national and private), but also enjoy Cuban music and dance. Many itineraries also include Jewish sites, provocative meetings with leaders of the Cuban Jewish community and/or notable educators in an intimate setting as well.



The Courier In Israel

S-Carry

Sholeh Peyman, right, broker at Beverly Hills’ Peyman Realty & Investments, took her daughter Saman and The Courier with her on a recent trip to Israel to celebrate Saman’s 15th birthday.

 



