BH Courier

Beverly Hills News – Elon Musk Wants to Tunnel Out Through Traffic (Who Doesn’t?)

So, is he serious? Elon Musk -- the man behind Tesla and SpaceX -- is making some headlines Wednesday after reviving an earlier Twitter discussion suggesting he plans to dig a tunnel so he can avoid traffic and get to and from his Hawthorne office faster.

Several Politicians Eyeing Beccera’s Seat in Congress to Run April 4 Primary

Gov. Jerry Brown Wednesday scheduled an April 4 primary and June 6 special election to fill the congressional seat left vacant by Xavier Becerra's appointment and confirmation as California's attorney general.

More Storms Expected Monday In Southern California

A powerful Pacific storm is forecast to unleash more downpours in the Southland Monday amid fierce winds and perhaps trigger thunderstorms, prompting the National Weather Service to place the region under a flash flood watch one day after rainfall records were set, including just under 4 inches in Long Beach.  

Beverly Hills News – Beverly Hills City Council Seeks Balance on Rentals

 In a 5-0 vote, the Beverly Hills City Council voted for an urgency ordinance that will protect renters from allowed annual 10 percent rent increases, add meaningful relocation fees to assist in no-cause evictions and create a database and a registry of the apartment inventory in the City of Beverly Hills to enable the City to monitor building conditions, rent increases, evictions and general rent conditions.

Beverly Hills News – SpaceX to Launch Again

SpaceX is now targeting next Monday for its return to flight after completing its investigation of a September launch pad explosion that destroyed a Falcon 9 rocket and a commercial communications satellite, it was reported Tuesday.

Travel—Exclusive Expeditions Offers Boutique Travel To Cuba

Old Havana is the city-center and one of 15 municipalities forming the capital.

During their time in Cuba, travelers will not only visit historic sites, museums and art galleries (both national and private), but also enjoy Cuban music and dance. Many itineraries also include Jewish sites, provocative meetings with leaders of the Cuban Jewish community and/or notable educators in an intimate setting as well.



The Courier In Israel

S-Carry

Sholeh Peyman, right, broker at Beverly Hills' Peyman Realty & Investments, took her daughter Saman and The Courier with her on a recent trip to Israel to celebrate Saman's 15th birthday.

 



