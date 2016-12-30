BH Courier

Beverly Hills News – Hollywood Icon, Beverly Hills Resident Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher

Debbie Reynolds, a Hollywood icon, longtime Beverly Hills and Las Vegas mainstay and star of Hollywood's Golden Age, died Wednesday, heartbroken over daughter Carrie Fisher's death a day earlier.

Ava Phillippe, Stevie Wonder and Reese Witherspoon attended the world premiere of Sing in Los Angeles.

Beverly Hills News – Beverly Hills Students, Adults Pack Christmas Lunches For Those Less Fortunate

Over 100 members of the Beverly Hills community joined together at El Rodeo School on Christmas Eve morning to pack lunches for those less fortunate at the school district’s annual Feed the Hungry program.

Final Beverly Hills Oil Well To Close Sunday

Board of Education President Mel Spitz confirmed that Venoco, Inc. will extract its final drops of oil from the Beverly Hills High School oil well tomorrow with the remediation process to decommission the City’s final operational oil well set to begin immediately. 5:05 pm Read More

Police Arbitration: BHPD Capt. Rosen ‘Not Credible’

The City of Beverly Hills has lost yet another arbitration in a decision handed down Dec. 22 in the case of Officer Joseph Vela, costing the City yet again, more than a million for this arbitration alone, and undermining credibility in the Snowden-era leadership of Capt. Mark Rosen.   5:20 pm Read More

Prosecutors Say Robert Durst Still Poses Threat To Witnesses

New York real estate scion Robert Durst, who is accused of killing a friend in Benedict Canyon in 2000, still presents a threat to witnesses in the pending murder case, prosecutors contended in court papers filed Thursday, despite defense arguments that Durst is jailed and too old and frail to be a danger to anyone.   5:21 pm Read More

Travel—Exclusive Expeditions Offers Boutique Travel To Cuba

Old Havana is the city-center and one of 15 municipalities forming the capital.

During their time in Cuba, travelers will not only visit historic sites, museums and art galleries (both national and private), but also enjoy Cuban music and dance. Many itineraries also include Jewish sites, provocative meetings with leaders of the Cuban Jewish community and/or notable educators in an intimate setting as well.

The Courier In Israel

S-Carry

Sholeh Peyman, right, broker at Beverly Hills’ Peyman Realty & Investments, took her daughter Saman and The Courier with her on a recent trip to Israel to celebrate Saman’s 15th birthday.

 

