BH Courier

Beverly Hills Police Investigate Bomb Scare At 8383 Wilshire Blvd.

Beverly Hills Police and Fire were investigating a bomb threat early Monday morning at 8383 Wilshire Blvd., near the Wilshire/San Vicente intersection.

Trump Fires Back At Meryl Streep After Golden Globes Speech

Donald Trump shot back Monday at Meryl Streep, calling her an "overrated" performer and a Hillary Clinton "flunky who lost big," as he responded to critical comments the actress made about the president-elect during the Golden Globe Awards.  

‘La La Land’ Dominates Golden Globes

The modern musical romance "La La Land" is the darling of Hollywood's awards season Monday, after collecting all seven Golden Globes for which it was nominated, including best comedy/musical, best actor for Ryan Gosling, actress for Emma Stone and best director and screenwriter for Damien Chazelle.  

Beverly Hills News – SpaceX to Launch Again

SpaceX is now targeting next Monday for its return to flight after completing its investigation of a September launch pad explosion that destroyed a Falcon 9 rocket and a commercial communications satellite, it was reported Tuesday. 2:05 pm Read More

Travel—Exclusive Expeditions Offers Boutique Travel To Cuba

Old Havana is the city-center and one of 15 municipalities forming the capital.

During their time in Cuba, travelers will not only visit historic sites, museums and art galleries (both national and private), but also enjoy Cuban music and dance. Many itineraries also include Jewish sites, provocative meetings with leaders of the Cuban Jewish community and/or notable educators in an intimate setting as well.

4:31 pm Read More

Sholeh Peyman, right, broker at Beverly Hills’ Peyman Realty & Investments, took her daughter Saman and The Courier with her on a recent trip to Israel to celebrate Saman’s 15th birthday.

 

3:56 pm Read More

