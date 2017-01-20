BH Courier

Donald Trump Sworn In As 45th President

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of United States on Friday, issuing a staunchly nationalist vow to put "America first" in his opening address to a country -- and a world -- watching a page of history turn.  

Trump Vows To ‘Eradicate Radical Islamic Terrorism’ From The Earth

US President Donald Trump placed the battle against Islamic extremism at the heart of his foreign policy as he took office on Friday, vowing to work with allies to destroy the jihadist threat.  

Obama Pledges To Work For ‘True Democracy’ As He Exits White House

US President Barack Obama called Friday on the public to offer ideas on what he should do in retirement, pledging to work for "true democracy" as he exits the White House.  

Beverly Hills News – SpaceX to Launch Again

Travel—Exclusive Expeditions Offers Boutique Travel To Cuba

Old Havana is the city-center and one of 15 municipalities forming the capital.

During their time in Cuba, travelers will not only visit historic sites, museums and art galleries (both national and private), but also enjoy Cuban music and dance. Many itineraries also include Jewish sites, provocative meetings with leaders of the Cuban Jewish community and/or notable educators in an intimate setting as well.

The Courier In Israel

S-Carry

Sholeh Peyman, right, broker at Beverly Hills’ Peyman Realty & Investments, took her daughter Saman and The Courier with her on a recent trip to Israel to celebrate Saman’s 15th birthday.

 

