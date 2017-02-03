BH Courier

Beverly Hills News – Picking Up The Pieces – Greg Krentzman adjusts to life back in Beverly Hills after surviving Nice, France terror attack

Sometimes, Greg Krentzman has to look around and pinch himself.

G’Day Ladies

Lindsay Price, Libby Munroe, and Havana Brown attended during the 2017 G'Day Black Tie Gala Los Angeles at the Governors Ballroom At Hollywood And Highland

Beverly Hills News – Luxe Rodeo Drive Debuts Curbside Valet Parking

Just in time for the Valentine’s Day shopping season, on Wednesday the Luxe Rodeo Drive Hotel launched the iconic street’s first curbside valet parking service.

Weekend Purple Line Construction To Cause Traffic Delays In Beverly Hills

Posted: Friday, February 3, 2017 – 4:15 PM The next major phase of construction for the La Cienega/Wilshire Metro Subway Station is scheduled to begin this weekend with the reconfiguration of Wilshire Boulevard between Carson Road and San Vicente Boulevard. Beginning tonight through Saturday, traffic lanes will be reconfigured to accommodate the installation of K-rails […] 4:13 pm Read More

Fashion

Travel

Travel—Exclusive Expeditions Offers Boutique Travel To Cuba

Old Havana is the city-center and one of 15 municipalities forming the capital.

During their time in Cuba, travelers will not only visit historic sites, museums and art galleries (both national and private), but also enjoy Cuban music and dance. Many itineraries also include Jewish sites, provocative meetings with leaders of the Cuban Jewish community and/or notable educators in an intimate setting as well.

4:31 pm Read More

The Courier In Israel

S-Carry

Sholeh Peyman, right, broker at Beverly Hills’ Peyman Realty & Investments, took her daughter Saman and The Courier with her on a recent trip to Israel to celebrate Saman’s 15th birthday.

 

3:56 pm Read More

More News