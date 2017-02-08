Motorist Pursued in Slow-Speed Chase through San Fernando Valley Disrupts Commute

(CNS) – A motorist possibly carrying a weapon led police on a 75-minute slow-speed chase through the San Fernando Valley Wednesday before surrendering in the same general area where the pursuit started.

The chase began in the North Hollywood area just after 10 a.m., when officers tried to pull over the vehicle, which was thought to be occupied by a man with a gun, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver of the white minivan kept going, however, and drove onto the northbound Ventura (101) Freeway, followed by officers. The motorist stopped on the freeway for a time and the officers began approaching the van, but the driver then headed off again.

At another point, he came to a stop and opened the door of the vehicle like he might get out, but he then slid back in and continued driving.

He occasionally gestured wildly with his left arm through the open driver’s side window.

The suspect drove into Woodland Hills before exiting the 101 Freeway and turning east on Ventura Boulevard, eventually getting back on the freeway eastbound before exiting at Woodman Avenue, taking surface streets back into the North Hollywood area.

The motorist drove generally at legal speeds, even stopping at red lights. At one intersection, an unidentified cameraman approached the stopped motorist and tried to speak with the man.

About 11:20 a.m., the driver stopped at Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Sherman Way and surrendered without further incident. His name was not immediately released.

Share this Story