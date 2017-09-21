3rd Grade Social – Hawthorne’s Michelle Dar, Richard Waters and Sarah Kaber joined parents at the third grade social last week | BH Courier

3rd Grade Social – Hawthorne’s Michelle Dar, Richard Waters and Sarah Kaber joined parents at the third grade social last week

Hawthorne's Michelle Dar, Richard Waters and Sarah Kaber joined parents at the third grade social last week, where they discussed fundraising and what their third grade students will be doing this school year.
