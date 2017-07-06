60-Second Shout-Out – Valerie Beverly Hills received the “60-Second Shout-Out” from the City Council at last Thursday’s meeting | BH Courier

Valerie Beverly Hills, a luxury cosmetic line and boutique salon at 460 N. Canon Dr., received the “60-Second Shout-Out” from the City Council at last Thursday’s meeting. Longtime makeup artist Valerie Sarnelle has been serving customers at her Beverly Hills location for more than 30 years. Pictured (from left): Sarnelle with Mayor Lili Bosse, Vice Mayor Julian Gold and Councilmembers Les Friedman and Robert Wunderlich.

