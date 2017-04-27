A True Patriot | BH Courier

A True Patriot

Gary_Sinise_041717-SD-824

Gary Sinise is front and center with his dedication to assisting American veterans and service men and women.  He was honored with the 2,606th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this month with the event attended by military personel and his family.

facebooktwitterpinterestmail

Related Stories

Submitting Comment

Leave a Comment

Required fields are marked *.
Your email address will not be published.

*

*

17 + 8 = *