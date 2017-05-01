AbilityFirst Stroll & Roll Set To Raise $920,000 For People With Disabilities

Celebrity champion Lauren Potter, best known as “Becky” on Glee, alongside longtime honorary chairs, Jaclyn Smith of Charlie’s Angels and Lee Meriwether (Batman‘s Cat Woman) and special guest Heather Langenkamp (from A Nightmare Before Elm Street) joined with more than 2,400 walkers for AbilityFirst Stroll & Roll last month at the Universal Studios backlot.

AbilityFirst held its annual fundraising event to support its mission of serving the 2,000 families, children and adults with disabilities it serves each year. AbilityFirst helps those with disabilities achieve their personal best by focusing on the successful transition from childhood to adult life; employment and employment preparation; building social connections and independence; and, offering participants and their families an opportunity to refresh and recharge. Each year, the event helps AbilityFirst raise money for the 91-year-old organization’s programs including Camp Paivika, its 70-year-old summer camp situated in the San Bernardino mountains.

“We are thrilled with this year’s Stroll & Roll,” said Chief Development Officer Josh Chan. “We experienced one of the largest, most successful, events in our history with more 2,400 registered walkers and more than 11,000 transactions online. All our staff, participants, their families, corporate teams and sponsors come together in support of AbilityFirst programs in the community.”

Fundraising for Stroll & Roll will continue through May 31 with a matching grant from The AS&F Foundation, up to $75,000. Supporters can make their donation by visiting www.strollandroll.org.

During the morning’s welcome presentation, first time Celebrity Champion Lauren Potter said, “I am here today because we all need to stand up for each other, so we can all live, go to school and go to work without having to be afraid. Afraid of being judged, bullied, cyber-bullied or afraid to try new things.”

Honorary Chair Jaclyn Smith and her “Jaclyn’s Angels” along with more than 40 other corporate teams and AbilityFirst programs and centers across L.A., sponsors, families and friends all joined to raise money and more importantly, bring awareness and celebrate children and adults with disabilities.

