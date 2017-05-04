Active Adult Club Gives Back – The Beverly Hills Active Adult Club awarded two $500 scholarship checks to Beverly Hills High School seniors

The Beverly Hills Active Adult Club awarded two $500 scholarship checks to Beverly Hills High School seniors – former Courier intern Sam Schwartz (left) and Veronica Pahomova (right). The recipients are selected for achievement in academics and extracurricular activities. The recipients were joined by Beverly Hills High School Principal Dave Jackson and High School Counselors Laurie Edelstein and Greg Jackson at the ceremony. Schwartz will be attending University of Chicago and Veronica will be attending Pepperdine University.
