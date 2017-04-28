Actor/Activist Ed Asner Honored At Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival’s Opening Night Gala

Matthew Modine, Ed Asner, Ruby Modine and Hilary Helstein at the opening of the 12th annual Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival at the Ahrya Fine Arts Theater.

Legendary actor/activist Ed Asner received the Lifetime Achievement honor at the Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival’s (LAJFF) Opening Night Gala, Wednesday at the Ahrya Fine Arts theatre in Beverly Hills.

The award celebrated Asner’s extensive career —The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Lou Grant Show, Up, Elf—and his commitment to humanitarian causes.

The award presentation was followed by a screening and L.A. premiere of the new documentary about Asner My Friend Ed, with memories and reminiscences from fellow TV/film and stage stars Paul Rudd, Elliot Gould, Betty White, Mike Farrell, Sharon Gless and Ed Begley Jr.

The program concluded with a Q&A with Asner, and the film’s director, Sharon Baker.

The evening kicked off with Super Sex, the new comedy directed by actor Matthew Modine. The film tells the story of a pair of siblings (Kevin Nealon and Elizabeth Perkins trying to figure out what to get their father (Asner) for his 86th birthday. After going through a list of options, the pair opt for a gift their father will never forget. The film also features Ruby Modine, (Matthew’s daughter) and Efren Ramirez.

Also attending the gala festivities were Henry Jaglom, director, and Tanna Frederick, star of Train to Zakopané, a centerpiece of the festival that screens tomorrow at the Laemmle Music Hall; Eric Braeden (The Young And The Restless), Frances Fisher (Titanic), Beverly Hills Mayor Lilli Bosse, L.A. City Council Member Paul Koretz, Consul General Germany Hans Joerg Neumann, Monika Henreid (daughter of Paul Henreid), Christina Elizabeth Smith (Psychopaths), Gabe Jarret (Real Genius), Scott Takeda (The Space Between Us), Steve Rubin (producer), Charles Agron (producer), Glenn Chaika (director) and Mike Burstyn.

