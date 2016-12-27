Actress Carrie Fisher Dead At 60

(CNS) Actress Carrie Fisher, who suffered a heart attack Friday aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles, died today at age 60, according to a family spokesperson.

Best known for her role as Princess Leia Organa in Star Wars, Fisher had reportedly been in critical condition at UCLA Medical Center’s intensive care unit after she suffered a cardiac episode aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday. She was reportedly unresponsive during the last 20 minutes of the 11-hour flight on Friday and was removed from

the plane by paramedics and hospitalized.

Fisher has been in London touring to promote her latest book, “The Princess Diarist.” She was also in London filming episodes for the Amazon Prime series “Catastrophe” where she plays the mother of one of the characters.

Fisher was the daughter of actress Debbie Reynolds and the late singer Eddie Fisher. The actress was briefly married to singer Paul Simon in the 1980s. Her 24-year-old daughter, Billie Catherine Lourd, was fathered by talent agent Bryan Lourd.

