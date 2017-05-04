Adorable Gia – Gia is a 3-year-old, 4-pound, Apricot Tea Cup Toy Poodle. Rescued from the streets in Tijuana, Mexico

Gia is a 3-year-old, 4-pound, Apricot Tea Cup Toy Poodle. Rescued from the streets in Tijuana, Mexico, she is a perfect purebred for the rescue-conscious Beverly Hills socialite. Those interested in adopting this pretty little purse pup may call ShelterHopePetShop.org at 805-379-3538.
