Adorable Gia – Gia is a 3-year-old, 4-pound, Apricot Tea Cup Toy Poodle. Rescued from the streets in Tijuana, Mexico

Gia is a 3-year-old, 4-pound, Apricot Tea Cup Toy Poodle. Rescued from the streets in Tijuana, Mexico, she is a perfect purebred for the rescue-conscious Beverly Hills socialite. Those interested in adopting this pretty little purse pup may call ShelterHopePetShop.org at 805-379-3538.

