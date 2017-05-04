Alumni Club – Members of the Beverly Hills High School Men’s Alumni Club Class of 1951 got together for their annual gathering last week

Members of the Beverly Hills High School Men’s Alumni Club Class of 1951 got together for their annual gathering last week on April 26 at the Hotel Angeleno. Pictured, top row (from left): Jim Morrow, Mike Sullivan, Miles Coleman, Eric Wittenberg, Doug Pruessing, Chuck Coleman, Steve Young, Shelly Appel, Darryl Snyder, Dick Mallek, Fred Specktor and Fred Brown. Front row (from left): Bob Hill, Fred Stern, Art Stauffer, Phil Jaffe, Don Rowson and Paul Selwyn.

