Beetle Bailey Cartoon Sunday To Salute Former Beverly Hills Resident

Mort Walker (Beetle Bailey) and Stewart Jacobson, author, producer for the U.S. Marines "Toys For Tots" Lunch at the "21" Club, New York - Dec. 9, 0215.

By John L. Seitz

Former longtime Beverly Hills resident Stewart B. Jacobson will be saluted on Sunday (Dec. 3) in the worldwide Beetle Bailey comic strip for his more than 40 years devotion and promotion for the “Toys for Tots” holiday program of the U. S. Marines.

Cartoonist Mort Walker decided to honor Jacobson, an author/producer, with a new character called “Col. Jacobson” which he expects to be a continuing part of the strip.

While residing in Beverly Hills, Jacobson was publicist for such clients as Elizabeth Taylor, Otto Preminger, Sonny Bono and others.

