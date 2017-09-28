Beverly Hills Board Of Education OK’s Teacher Salary Raises For 3 Years

Posted Thursday, September 28, 2017 – 6:25 PM

By Laura Coleman

On Tuesday, the Board of Education unanimously voted to approve a 2.17 percent employee raise for the 2017-18 year. According to a district report, that percentage translates to an average compensation increase per employee of $1,877.

However, even though the board also voted to raise employee salaries by 3 percent in 2018-19 and an additional 2.81 percent in 2019-20, Beverly Hills Unified School District Chief Administrative Officer LaTanya Kirk-Carter Latham said it was unlikely that the raises approved for the subsequent two years would happen in the absence of dramatic budget changes.

