Beverly Hills City Council Election: Mail-In, Provisional Ballots Still Left To Count

Updated: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 – 7:36 AM
UPDATE: With 100 percent of precincts reporting in a razor-thin race, there are still provisional and vote-by-mail ballots left to be counted in the Beverly Hills City Council election. Estimates are they will be counted by this afternoon. Here are how the results sat after Tuesday night’s count:
John Mirisch – 1,478 (18.34%)
Nancy Krasne – 1,286 (15.96%)
Les Friedman – 1,285 (15.94%)
Robert Wunderlich – 1,281 (15.89%)
Eliot Finkel – 1,090 (13.52%)
Vera Markowitz – 773 (9.59%)
Frances Bilak - 703 (8.72%)
Jim Wayne – 164 (2.03%)
Astounding how important each vote turned out to be!
