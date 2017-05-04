Beverly Hills Could Be In Talks To Buy Parcels 12 & 13

Posted Thursday, May 4, 2017 – 6:20 PM

By Victoria Talbot

Is the City of Beverly Hills in negotiations with the Beverly Hills Land Company to purchase Parcels 12 & 13?

“It’s not a secret that we’d like to see a park there,” said Councilmember John Mirisch, being intentionally noncommittal.

An item on the Closed Session City Council agenda Tuesday identified “negotiations” for the property: “Parcels 12 & 13, as well as the ‘island’ adjacent to and just west of Doheny Drive, also known as 9100-9364 N. Santa Monica Blvd.,” listing the City negotiator as Mahdi Aluzri, and the negotiation party as “Beverly Hills Land Company.”

