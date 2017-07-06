Beverly Hills Discusses Possibility Of Leaving Southern California Edison

Posted Thursday, July 6, 2017 – 6:15 PM

By Matt Lopez

Beverly Hills could soon leave Southern California Edison, opting instead to join other local jurisdictions as part of a Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) program that is growing throughout Los Angeles County.

As part of the CCA, cities and districts pool their electricity needs together and purchase electricity on behalf of their residents and businesses.

No decision is imminent on Beverly Hills’ behalf, but the City discussed the option at last Thursday’s City Council meeting and agreed to revisit it within the next few months.

For full story see the print edition of The Beverly Hills Courier, or download the e-edition.

http://bhcourier.com/?p=213507

