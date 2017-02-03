Beverly Hills High Boys Basketball Team Set For Showdown With Santa Monica Friday

Posted: Friday, February 3, 2017 – 11:07 AM

The Beverly Hills High boys basketball team has won five straight games with a key showdown looming tonight against Santa Monica.

BHHS’ most recent win came Wednesday in a 56-26 victory over El Segundo. BHHS is now 14-9 overall and 6-1 in the Ocean League.

On Jan. 27, Ron Artest III had 15 points to lead the Normans in a 74-51 win over Hawthorne.

Jeron Artest added 13 points and Sam Cohen had 11 for the Normans.

Tonight’s 7:30 p.m. tipoff against Santa Monica at the Swim Gym will, for all intents and purposes, determine the Ocean League title.

Santa Monica (15-7, 6-0) has won seven of its last eight games and defeated BHHS 68-56 back on Jan. 18.

After tonight’s game with Santa Monica, the Normans close out the regular season with two road games – Feb. 7 at Lawndale and Feb. 9 at Culver City.

