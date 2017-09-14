Beverly Hills High Graduate Mallory Smith Receives Double Lung Transplant

Posted Thursday, September 14, 2017 – 6:25 PM

By Victoria Talbot

“To the family and friends of Mallory’s beloved donor, we thank you for the gift of life,” reads the Facebook post from Diane Shader Smith, Mallory Smith’s mother, overjoyed that her daughter has received a double lung transplant.

Mallory has been tethered close to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, where she endured the hope and despair of three false starts that did not pan out. But the fourth time was a charm, and this past week, Mallory received the gift of a transplant.

