Beverly Hills High School Nabs Honor Roll Status

By Laura Coleman

For the second time since 2012, Beverly Hills High School has been selected by an alliance of national business leaders, Educational Results Partnership (ERP) and its sister organization Campaign for Business and Education Excellence (CBEE), as one of 1,866 public schools in California to receive the title of 2016 Honor Roll school.

The Honor Roll is part of a national effort to identify higher-performing schools and highlight successful practices that improve outcomes for students.

