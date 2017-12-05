Beverly Hills New – Lisa Korbatov Poised To Become New Board of Education President Tonight

By Laura Coleman

The entire community is invited to attend tonight’s Beverly Hills Unified School District Board of Education meeting at which time Board VP Lisa Korbatov is poised to take over the presidency from Mel Spitz. Board member Noah Margo is poised to take over the role of Board VP.

Both Korabtov and Margo have served previously in the very roles they are set to reprise tonight.

Korbatov, who has been at the forefront of the board’s battle against Metro’s plan to build a subway tunnel under Beverly Hills High School, is currently in her eighth year on the board.

Spitz, who was elected to the board in 2015 after having previously served two terms in the 1970s, previously served as Board VP before assuming the presidency.

“Having served twice as Board President I can appreciate Mr. Spitz’s dedication to this District over his 11 year tenure on the Board. Mr. Spitz always stood his ground on his positions and voted his convictions,” said Board member Howard Goldstein.

The meeting is set to begin at 5 p.m. tonight at BHHS’s John Cherney Lecture Hall.

