Beverly Hills News – Acting Postmaster to Hold Meet-and-Greet at Maple Post Office Fridays

By Victoria Talbot

The US Postal Service is making an effort to connect with Beverly Hills residents who are frustrated with undelivered mail, mail delivered to the wrong address, lost packages, stolen mail, days when there is no delivery, poor window service (or no window service), lost vacation mail, failed vacation holds, lost mail, and the list goes on and on. Their solution? Friday meet-and-greets.

The Maple Post Office, located at 325 N. Maple Drive, will host Fridays with Acting Postmaster DeLisa Jackson, beginning 10 a.m.-3 p.m. last Friday (press release came after-the-fact).

“Acting Beverly Hills Postmaster DeLisa Jackson will host meet-and-greet sessions to speak directly with Beverly Hills customers regarding mail issues.”

The Postal Service adds, “With the intention of making it easier for Beverly Hills customers to talk with the U.S. Postal Service, a customer-only telephone line has been established along with weekly meet-and-greet events on Fridays. USPS customers also have the option of calling (310) 247-3404 to provide details regarding any mail issues. Customers are asked to leave a detailed message including a callback number. They will receive a return call within 24 hours or the next business day.”

The Courier wants to hear about your experience. We have written dozens of articles and published dozens of letters on the subject of the post office, postal service, the USPS and US Postal Inspectors in response to the community and their complaints. We, too, have had problems with the USPS.

Let us know if there are indeed, call backs, and if you met with the Acting Postmaster, DeLisa Jackson, how was your visit.

Share this Story