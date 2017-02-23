Beverly Hills News – Beverly Hills Annual Rent Increases To Remain At 3 Percent In New Ordinance

Posted Thursday, February 23 – 6:30 PM

By Matt Lopez

Ten percent rent increases are gone for the forseeable future in Beverly Hills after the City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance to drop annual rent increases from 10 percent to 3.

During a marathon meeting that lasted more than seven hours, the City Council extended an ordinance that protects renters in Beverly Hills from 10 percent annual increases, establishes relocation fees in the case of no-cause evictions and creates a rental registry database.

