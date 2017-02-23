Beverly Hills News – Beverly Hills Annual Rent Increases To Remain At 3 Percent In New Ordinance

Posted Thursday, February 23 – 6:30 PM
By Matt Lopez
Ten percent rent increases are gone for the forseeable future in Beverly Hills after the City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance to drop annual rent increases from 10 percent to 3.
During a marathon meeting that lasted more than seven hours, the City Council extended an ordinance that protects renters in Beverly Hills from 10 percent annual increases, establishes relocation fees in the case of no-cause evictions and creates a rental registry database.
That's great!! Landlords get away with not making repairs to old buildings and take advantage of the new building apts being build around to raise the rent as if they were in the same new condition of the new apartments. I have been a resident for the past years and I had to repair my apt,. due to my landlords negligence and cheap repairs in an effort to save money. Thank you for listening to us the residents that sacrifice to live in a safe neighborhood.
