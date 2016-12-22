Beverly Hills News – Beverly Hills Elder: Mike Franks, International Man Of Tennis

Posted Thursday, December 22 – 4:25 PM

By Laura Coleman

When it comes to tennis, Mike Franks is something of a legend in the world of Beverly Hills. Not only is he the first American to have played professionally in a tournament in Russia, he also played Wimbledon three times and the U.S. Open eight times.

“I loved the sound of the ball. That’s what I liked about it the best. And then I loved the competition,” Mike said.

