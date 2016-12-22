Beverly Hills News – ‘Beverly Hills Santa’ Spreads Holiday Cheer For Over A Decade

Chris Shoemaker and his late wife Suzanne, who played his Mrs. Claus for 27 years in Beverly Hills and around the world.

Posted Thursday, December 22 – 4:25 PM

By Matt Lopez

In the middle of his shift as Santa Claus on Rodeo Drive earlier this week, Chris Shoemaker was approached by a teary-eyed young woman.

She sat on his lap, continued sobbing and simply just hugged him.

“We talked for a bit, and I found out this was a young woman going through some really serious financial problems and she just needed to take a few minutes and let it all out to someone,” Shoemaker told the Courier.

