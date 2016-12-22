Beverly Hills News – Beverly Hills Seeks Applicants To Fill Commission, Foundation Vacancies

Posted Thursday, December 22 – 4:25 PM

By Victoria Talbot

The Beverly Hills City Council is seeking qualified residents to fill upcoming vacancies in a variety of commissions and foundations.

One vacancy will be coming up in the Architectural Commission, Community Charitable Foundation, Design Review Commission, Planning Commission, Recreation and Parks Commission and Traffic and Parking Commission. Two seats will become available on the Public Works Commission.

Application forms and a detailed description of the duties and responsibilities for commissioners or board members are available at the City Clerk’s Office in City Hall. .

