Beverly Hills News – Beverly Hills Students, Adults Pack Christmas Lunches For Those Less Fortunate

GIVING BACK–El Rodeo School hosted this year’s Christmas Eve morning “Feed the Hungry.” The annual tradition drew scores of residents who packed over 2,000 sack lunches that were then donated to the West Hollywood Food Coalition, which distributed the healthy lunches to those in need. Pictured (above, clockwise from left): Dylan Carden, Melissa Stein, El Rodeo Assistant Principal Kevin Painter, Gabby, Isabela and Jesse Painter, Christina Romani and Jennifer Carden

By Laura Coleman

Over 100 members of the Beverly Hills community joined together at El Rodeo School on Christmas Eve morning to pack lunches for those less fortunate at the school district’s annual Feed the Hungry program.

Organized this year by El Rodeo PTA mom Molly Corey, children and adults spent the morning in the school cafeteria preparing some 2,000 sack lunches that were later distributed to the hungry by various food banks and community outreach centers.

