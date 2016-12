Posted Thursday, December 22 – 4:25 PM

By Laura Coleman

Beverly Hills Unified School District families are once again invited to join together on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, to feed the hungry. The annual event will take place at the El Rodeo school cafeteria from 10 a.m. to noon.

For full story see the print edition of The Beverly Hills Courier, or download the e-edition.

http://bhcourier.com/?p=206624

Share this Story