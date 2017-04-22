Beverly Hills News – BHPD Seeks Public Help to Find Missing Man

(CNS) – Beverly Hills police were searching Saturday for an 86-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and walked away from his home, authorities said.

Stanley Heller is believed to have walked away from his home about 8:30 a.m. in the 500 block of North Bedford Drive, according to police.

He is 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds, is bald and was last seen wearing a dark blue sweat suit, police said.

Anyone who sees Heller was asked to call police at (310) 285-2125.

