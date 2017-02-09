Beverly Hills News – Board Of Education Votes To Extend Current Terms

Posted Thursday, February 9 – 6:30 PM

By Laura Coleman

Well, it’s official: all five seated Board of Education members will now serve five-year terms following Tuesday’s 3-2 board vote in favor of a resolution to align with statewide elections in compliance with new legislation.

Boardmember Noah Margo characterized the term extensions as the “collateral damage” in the board’s divided effort to comply with the California Voter Participation Rights Act (Senate Bill 415).

