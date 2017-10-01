Beverly Hills News – Box Office “IT” Once Again at the Top

(CNS) – “It” reigned over the North America box offices for the fourth week, as the horror movie continued to shatter records.

“It” was on track to deal $291.2 million worth of tickets by the close of business Sunday evening, over 24 days at theaters in the United States and Canada, according to estimates from Warner Bros.

“The film has been a juggernaut in the month of September,” said comScore analyst Paul Dergarabedian.

Worldwide, “It” was on track to finish the day with $553.1 million in sales over four weekends.

Two new movies had a photo finish this weekend: “America Made” premiered in the number two spot with $17,016,000 in sales, and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” was estimated at $17 million flat.

“Kingsman” was in its second week of exhibition, and had an estimated $66.7 million in the till.

Rounding out the 10 most-popular movies this week, as estimated by the studios, were “The Lego Ninjago Movie” ($12 million), “Flatliners” (debuting at $6.7 million), “Battle Of the Sexes” ($3.4 million), “American Assassin” ($3.3 million), “Home Again” ($1.8 million), “Til Death Do Us Part ” (debuting at $1.5 million) and “Mother” ($1.5 million).

