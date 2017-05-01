Beverly Hills News – Brush Fire Interrupts Traffic on Coldwater Cyn. but Nothing More | BH Courier

Beverly Hills News – Brush Fire Interrupts Traffic on Coldwater Cyn. but Nothing More

IMG_3308

Posted: Monday, May 1, 2017 – 1:59 PM

Los Angeles County Firefighters joined the Beverly Hills Fire Department to extinguish a brush fire this morning before any structures were threatened or damaged on the border between the two cities.

A brush fire broke out at 11:40 Monday morning on the 1700 block of West Monte Cielo Ct. off Lago Vista Dr. and Coldwater Cyn. Dr. 

Both fire departments responded. The lack of wind was a factor in keeping the fire from spreading in the dry, hot air.

Beverly Hills Police temporarily closed Coldwater Cyn. from Heather Dr. the Beverly/ Rexford so that firefighters could have unrestrained access to the brush fire.

BHPD announced that the street was reopened at 1:21 p.m.

Two acres were burned in the fire.

 

facebooktwitterpinterestmail

Related Stories

Submitting Comment

Leave a Comment

Required fields are marked *.
Your email address will not be published.

*

*

19 + 7 = *