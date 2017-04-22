Beverly Hills News – Burglars Lead BHPD on Car Chase After Burglary at Nail Salon

(CNS) – Police in South Los Angeles are looking for a suspect they believe is connected with a window smash and commercial burglary of a nail salon Saturday morning.

Police officers witnessed the window smash and burglary at the salon in the 300 block of South Robertson Boulevard at 3:50 a.m., Beverly Hills police Lt. Lincoln Hoshino said.

Officers attempted to stop the suspects’ vehicle and a high-speed chase began, eventually extending to the Santa Monica (10) Freeway and into South Los Angeles, in the area of the 1000 block of Leighton Avenue, Hoshino said.

“Officers at the scene safely took two individuals into custody while a third fled on foot into a residence in the 1000 block of Leighton,” he said. “Officers contained the residence and immediate areas, and are currently conducting a search for the third suspect.”

