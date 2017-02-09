Beverly Hills News – City Council Approves Beverly Hills Police MOU’s

Posted Thursday, February 9 – 6:30 PM

By Victoria Talbot

The Beverly Hills City Council approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the Beverly Hills Police Officers Association retroactive to Oct. 2016 and expiring Sept. 30, 2019 that will result in about a 10.5% raise over three years, including 8-percent base salary increase to offset the employee retirement contribution, as per the Public Employees’ Pension Reform Act (PEPRA).

