Posted Thursday, February 2 – 6:30 PM

By Victoria Talbot

The Beverly Hills City Council is set to review a new Memorandum of Understand-ing (MOU) between the City of Beverly Hills and the Beverly Hills Police Officers’ Association (BHPOA) on Tuesday.

The MOU would replace the contract that expired Oct. 6, 2016 and will be effective through Sept. 30, 2019.

