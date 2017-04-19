Beverly Hills News – City Invites Residents to Planning Meeting on Parcel 13 Trees Tonight

The City of Beverly Hills is seeking public input on the pruning or removal trees on Parcel 13 that have been deemed dangerous by Master Arborists at TreeCareLA.

“The series of meetings has been scheduled to answer questions and gather public input,” according to a City press release.

The meeting is in response to direction from City Council after the arborists’ report identified several trees as potentially dangerous. Four of them were recommended for removal. Several others were identified as potential risks that could be mitigated with pruning and other methods.

The meeting at 5 p.m. is on the eastern portion of Parcel 13, between Oakhurst Drive and Beverly Blvd. Arborist Nick Araya of TreeCareLA will be there to answer questions about this morning’s pruning.

The next meeting will be at the Beverly Hills Public Library at 7 pm on Tuesday, April 25.

