Beverly Hills News – City to Host Metro Update for Two Stations in Beverly Hills

Posted: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 – 11:13 PM
By Victoria Talbot
The City of Beverly Hills will host a meeting on the Metro Purple Line Extension 6:30-8 p.m. October 11 in the Municipal Room at City Hall, 2nd Floor, 455 N. Rexford Drive.
The discussion will be an update on the construction of the Wilshire/La Cienega station and the Wilshire/Rodeo station in Beverly Hills.
The meeting is one of a series of monthly updates to inform stakeholders interested in the Metro construction and pre-construction at the Wilshire/La Cienega and Wilshire/Rodeo stations in Beverly Hills.
For the Wilshire/La Cienega station, the meeting will update the public on the construction and decking, and businesses in the area.
For the Wilshire/Rodeo Pre-construction, the discussion will cover the advanced utility relocation, geotechnical investigation, traffic survey, demolition of the Ace Gallery building and construction through 2019.
Metro will also be holding a separate meeting in Century City.
There will also be a Community Meeting on Thursday, September 28 at 6 p.m. at the Century Plaza Towers, 2029 Century Park East, Conference Room A on Concourse level D, to discuss the construction.
