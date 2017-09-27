Beverly Hills News – City to Host Metro Update for Two Stations in Beverly Hills

By Victoria Talbot

The City of Beverly Hills will host a meeting on the Metro Purple Line Extension 6:30-8 p.m. October 11 in the Municipal Room at City Hall, 2nd Floor, 455 N. Rexford Drive.

The discussion will be an update on the construction of the Wilshire/La Cienega station and the Wilshire/Rodeo station in Beverly Hills.

The meeting is one of a series of monthly updates to inform stakeholders interested in the Metro construction and pre-construction at the Wilshire/La Cienega and Wilshire/Rodeo stations in Beverly Hills.

For the Wilshire/La Cienega station, the meeting will update the public on the construction and decking, and businesses in the area.

For the Wilshire/Rodeo Pre-construction, the discussion will cover the advanced utility relocation, geotechnical investigation, traffic survey, demolition of the Ace Gallery building and construction through 2019.

Metro will also be holding a separate meeting in Century City.

The Purple Line Extension Subway Project, Section 2, anticipates geotechnical boring work in the City of Beverly Hills beginning in October 2017, pending City Council approval. The purpose of geotechnical borings is to gather additional soil information to characterize subsurface conditions which will help with design and construction.

There will also be a Community Meeting on Thursday, September 28 at 6 p.m. at the Century Plaza Towers, 2029 Century Park East, Conference Room A on Concourse level D, to discuss the construction.

