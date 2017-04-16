Beverly Hills News – Crescent Drive Mini Park on Walk with the Mayor Monday

A tiny little gem of verdant green between an office building and an apartment building, this public park is oft’ overlooked. But it shouldn’t be, and Mayor Lili Bosse, along with Community Services Director Nancy Hunt-Coffey, will tell you why! It is the luscious purview of three great Joe Fay aluminum sculptures, and she will discuss the Art in the Park with Walk with the Mayor participants.

“I’m so happy that the pieces look so good there,” said Fay. “Especially as the park vegetation and trees have grown so big . My idea with many of my public art sculptures was to bring about a awareness to the wildlife that lived and still live in the Beverly Hills area. Deer and rabbits and birds seemed appropriate as the subject of my sculptures . They deer family seems to fit in very well in the little jewel of a park.”

Public art is a great feature of Beverly Hills, overseen by the Beverly Hills Fine Arts Commission. Walker Zale Richard Rubins is a commissioner, along with Commissioner Carolyn Hiller, Chair Alan Kaye, Commissioner Stephanie Vahn and Vice Chair Michael Smooke.

Walkers will also visit the Coral Tree Cafe, one of the City’s favorite restaurants. All their coffees are certified organic, shade grown and fairly traded. Their delicious food pastries are renowned on Los Angeles’ Westside.

Walk with the Mayor is one element of Mayor Lili Bosse’s Beverly Hills Healthy City initiative, which includes healthy people, healthy hearts, and a healthy City. See photos and join the conversation on Facebook, on twitter at #bhhealthycity and on the City’s website at www.beverlyhills.org.

Join Walk with the Mayor Monday at 8:30 a.m. at the Crescent steps of City Hall, and start your Monday out right. “Mondays are my favorite day!” says Mayor Bosse. She will be walking and talking to everyone on the walk. Bring water and wear good shoes. This walk is estimated to be 2.0 miles.

Share this Story