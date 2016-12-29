Beverly Hills News – Hollywood Icon, Beverly Hills Resident Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher

Posted Thursday, December 29 – 5:35 PM

By Matt Lopez

Debbie Reynolds, a Hollywood icon, longtime Beverly Hills and Las Vegas mainstay and star of Hollywood’s Golden Age, died Wednesday, heartbroken over daughter Carrie Fisher’s death a day earlier.

The star extraordinaire suffered a stroke at son Todd Fisher’s Beverly Hills home after telling him, “I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie,” he was quoted as telling celebrity news website TMZ.

For full story see the print edition of The Beverly Hills Courier, or download the e-edition.

http://bhcourier.com/?p=206793

Share this Story