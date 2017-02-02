Beverly Hills News – Luxe Rodeo Drive Debuts Curbside Valet Parking

Posted Thursday, February 2 – 6:30 PM

By Laura Coleman

Just in time for the Valentine’s Day shopping season, on Wednesday the Luxe Rodeo Drive Hotel launched the iconic street’s first curbside valet parking service.

“Rodeo Drive has always been synonymous with luxury, lifestyle and fashion, and we are so thrilled to offer this personalized service to our guests and visitors to Rodeo Drive,” said Founder/Chairman of Luxe Hotels Efrem Harkham. “Our new service will be sure to enhance the guest and shopper experience for every retailer on the street.”

