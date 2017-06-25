Beverly Hills News – Bosse Brings Healthy City Initiative To Mayors’ Conference

By Victoria Talbot

Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse brought the Beverly Hills Healthy City initiative to the United States Conference of Mayors in Miami Beach, Florida this past week, culminating in a resolution recognizing the City’s Healthy City initiative and encouragement for cities across the country to “advance community health and wellness.”

The resolution – which was approved unanimously Monday morning – specifically points out the following parts of Bosse’s Healthy City initiative:

- health and wellness programs and policies that focus on the individual, the business community and the local government, Walk with the Mayor, SOUL (Seeking Original Unique Learning) Sessions with Deepak Chopra, the BOLD initiative (Businesses Open Later Days), the Sunshine Task Force and transparency in government, such as the open Mayors cabinet meetings that are now televised.

“…Be it resolved, that The United States Conference of Mayors recognizes the efforts the City of Beverly Hills has undertaken to encourage a collective Healthy City approach to governing; and be it further resoled, that The United States Conference of Mayors will encourage all cities to develop initiatives and programs to advance community health and wellness.”

The 85th United States Conference of Mayors is an organization that sets policy objectives and acts as a collective voice of municipalities and their leaders. Task forces and committees work to develop policies and strategies that the entire body votes on to approve before sending their resolutions to elected leaders in Washington.

Issues include Homeland Security, economic recovery and homelessness. As a group, the mayors have significant influence promoting policy. Now, the Conference of Mayors have joined Bosse in putting the health of their communities in focus, and in recognizing the City of Beverly Hills as a Healthy City.

