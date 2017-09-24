Beverly Hills News – Mayor is Walking to Mainland Poke, Douglas Elliman

By Victoria Talbot

Every Monday morning is fun with Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse, starting the week with a walk among friends and neighbors through the community, visiting with the Mayor, City staff and connecting to businesses and iconic locations. “Monday is my favorite day,” says Mayor Bosse, and she really means it! Just meet up at 8:30 a.m. at the Crescent steps of City Hall with about 200 fellow walkers to Walk with the Mayor, Bosse’s signature event for her #BHHealthyCity initiative, and join the fun!

This week, the Mayor will lead walkers to the beautiful offices of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, where the firm has its West Coast flagship. Once exclusively an East Coast venture, Elliman opened offices a few years ago in Beverly Hills. With the firm’s purchase of Teles Properties earlier this year, Elliman added 20 offices and 630 sales agents to its single location, making Douglas Elliman reportedly the second largest non-franchise residential brokerage in California.

With the luxury real estate market a booming presence in Beverly Hills and throughout Southern California, one of the world’s most desirable locations, that is huge, and Mayor Lili Bosse and Walk with the Mayor is paying Douglas Elliman a neighborly visit.

That kind of real estate talk can really rustle up an appetite for fresh, healthy and yummy food; and the next stop will be Mainland Poke! Mainland Poke, with locations in Glendale, Santa Monica, Marina del Rey and West Hollywood, as well as Beverly Hills, shops daily for the freshest sushi-grade sustainable fish. With a robust selection of bases, sauces and toppings for your custom-built poke bowl, there are endless ways to customize and enjoy! Located on South Beverly Drive, the restaurant has a lovely outdoor patio that is perfect for people watching!

Walk with the Mayor is every Monday in Beverly Hills, bringing residents and friends the opportunity for a casual walk-and-talk with the City’s most popular Mayor in an unhurried, fun atmosphere. It is an awesome experience, one that everyone should try. Walk with the Mayor is part of the Mayor’s Healthy City initiative, to make Beverly Hills the world’s healthiest City, in body, mind, spirit – and business!

Walk with the Mayor welcomes everyone who wants to walk, talk and meet their neighbors and business owners! Parking is free at the structure adjacent to the library on Rexford Drive. Take care to wear good walking shoes and carry some H2O for hydration! Well-behaved canines are adored and welcomed! Kids are encouraged (Government 101!), and everybody will have fun, guaranteed! Be at the steps of City Hall on the Crescent side of the building at 8:30 and look for the signature orange – you won’t be able to miss it!

