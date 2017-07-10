Beverly Hills News – ‘Misfortune’ Opens Friday At Beverly Hills Music Box Laemmle

The new crime drama film Misfortune opens nationwide Friday, playing locally at the Beverly Hills Music Box Laemmle.

The debut feature film by writer/director Desmond Devenish tells the story of a young man caught in a cat and mouse chase with his father’s killer while searching for a hidden family inheritance. Set in Arizona, the film makes full use of the hostile desert to drive momentum.

Produced by Gunnison Films, the film stars Devenish, Xander Bailey and Jenna Kanell.

For tickets, visit https://www.laemmle.com/films/42607.

