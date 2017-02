Posted Thursday, February 9 – 6:30 PM

By Laura Coleman

Have you ever wanted to have your portrait drawn by an internationally accomplished artist? Starting Saturday, several lucky people will have the opportunity to be rendered by Sydney-based artist Charles Billich when he becomes the “Artist in Residence” at the Montage Beverly Hills.

For full story see the print edition of The Beverly Hills Courier, or download the e-edition.

http://bhcourier.com/?p=208161

Share this Story