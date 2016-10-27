Beverly Hills News – Mysterious Wanda Campaign Against Measure HH Grows Desperate

DOUBLE SPEAK– Mayor John Mirisch has made several appearances on Farsi-language television this week, paid for by the Wanda Group, to speak out against Measure HH. Mirisch had his City Hall phone number, where taxpayer paid employees answer phones, displayed for people to call directly. Planning Commission Chair Joe Shooshani also appeared on the broadcast to translate Mirisch’s words.

By Victoria Talbot

The Wanda Group, chaired by Wang Jianlin whose family is deeply entrenched in the Chinese Communist government, continues to make allegations about an American election. Representatives for the Wanda-owned One Beverly Hills project have spent the past several months waging a campaign against the Hilton’s current expansion plans. In Wanda’s latest attack against Measure HH, the No on HH campaign this week alleged voter fraud.

A complaint filed with the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder states: “Numerous individuals in Beverly Hills have fraudulently registered to vote from an address that is not their true domicile.”

The allegation singles out three individuals who registered in 2007, 2012 and 2014. The complaint attempts to connect these individuals with the Yes on HH campaign even though all three registered long before there was a proposal to change the City Council and voter-approved 2008 Beverly Hilton Specific Plan.

It also provides a list of over 300 others who have no direct connection, admits One Beverly Hills spokesperson Adam Englander, who sent out a press release on the allegations last week.

Englander does not know the 331 individuals, who or what they support, where they live, or if they are voting or have voted in Beverly Hills, he further admits.

The 331 names are voters who have used post office boxes to register, many of them women. Now, their phone numbers have been made public solely in an attempt to discredit the Yes on HH campaign.

The Courier has confirmed that the Wanda Group purchased time on Farsi-language television and radio stations during which Planning Commission Chair Joe Shooshani translates the English spoken by Beverly Hills Mayor John Mirisch into Farsi during multiple 30-minute interview spots for No on HH. However, bilingual English-Farsi-speaking residents say the translations are filled with inaccuracies to discredit the Hilton Initiative.

Englander has wrongly accused Hilton representatives of registering voters at Yes on HH events. He further criticized the Yes on HH campaign for providing election-related material, such as vote-by-mail applications.

In addition to Mirisch’s paid television spots attacking Measure HH, Mirisch has taken to openly arguing with HH supporters via social media.

In one Facebook discussion that took place on the Beverly Hills High School Alumni page over a three-day period, Mirisch became increasingly testy as he repeatedly engaged Nicole and Dani Nism, 20 and 23-year old sisters who support the initiative. At one point Mirisch curiously likened their support to Donald Trump’s campaign for president.

“Feel free to call me a ‘Christ killer’ and a dirty Jew,” he wrote in one exchange verified by the Courier. Notwithstanding the sisters’ Israeli nationality, Mirisch writes that the sisters’ comments, “Are a reflection of you and your upbringing. I’m proud not to represent the likes of you.”

“Seems. . . you’ve gotten confused from all the free food and drink at the Hilton’s events,” he taunts.

When the sisters fail to engage, Mirisch repeatedly asks: “So you haven’t eaten any of the Hilton’s free food or drunk any of the Hilton’s free beverages?”

Nicole Nism eventually responds: “Wait, didn’t Wanda take you out to dinner just last week??”

She is referring to Mirisch joining Wanda Chairman Wang Jianlin on his trip to Hollywood last week where he attempted to lure American film production to his facilities in China with a 40-percent rebate. Mirisch cancelled his City-duties to be with the chairman’s entourage.

The Facebook conversation is available in screenshots on the Courier website.

Recently, Measure HH supports hosted a neighborhood event at a private home on Roxbury Drive where around 65 friends listened intently as Hilton owner Beny Alagem addressed the crowd.

At a question and answer that followed Alagem’s presentation, the first question asked was, ”Why is Wanda so opposed to the Hilton?”

“I don’t know,” replied Alagem.

