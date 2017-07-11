Beverly Hills News- Panelists to Address Cultural Heritage Commission on Trousdale, Greystone

The Cultural Heritage Commission will have a field trip tomorrow to view historic properties, followed by presentations on historic architecture from two prominent experts.

Wednesday afternoon at 1:30, the Cultural Heritage Commission will meet at City Hall for a field trip to consider Mills Act Contracts (historic property preservation agreements) for the Fine Arts Theater on Wilshire Blvd. and a residence designed by Victor Gruen on Coldwater Canyon Road.

They will perform an on-site inspection in preparation for a recommendation on these contracts to the city council. Their recommendations will be agendized some time in the near future for council consideration.

After the tour, the Cultural Heritage Commission of the City of Beverly Hills is pleased to welcome two exciting guest speakers. Steven Price, author of the newly-released book, Trousdale Estates: Midcentury to Modern in Beverly Hills, will present to the Commission regarding his work documenting the architectural history of the Trousdale area of the City. Next, noted historic architect Peyton Hall will update the Commission on restoration projects at Greystone Mansion.

The public is invited to hear about these exciting efforts to honor historic properties in Beverly Hills.

The full agenda can be accessed here.

