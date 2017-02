Posted Thursday, February 2 – 6:30 PM

By Victoria Talbot

The Beverly Hills Recreation and Parks Commission is seeking public input on the dog park at a special meeting to be held Monday at 2 p.m. at City Hall.

The meeting is held in conjunction with a recent survey sent out to park registrants and those who identified as interested community members.

