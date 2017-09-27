Beverly Hills News – Rob Kardashian Sues Ex-Girlfriend Blac Chyna

(CNS) – Rob Kardashian Wednesday sued former girlfriend Blac Chyna on assault, battery and vandalism allegations.

The 30-year-old former reality star alleges that Chyna, the mother of his 10-month-old daughter Dream, hit him repeatedly and tried to choke him with an iPhone charging cable in a drunken rampage last December.

The complaint describes Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renee White, as a former stripper who has “a reputation as a money-hungry, shameless pseudo- celebrity” who “takes advantage of well-known, successful people … to capitalize on her own fame and financial gain.”

Kardashian alleges that after he initially escaped Chyna’s grip, she came running after him while punching him in the head and face, causing neck injuries, and alleges that she also broke a television, a door, cell phones and even a gingerbread house during her outburst.

He is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

The pair called off their engagement the same month as the alleged rampage.

