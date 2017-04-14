Beverly Hills News – Signs Posted on LA/Beverly Hills Border Removed

(CNS) – Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz Friday denounced some fake signs that were posted along a street that read, “Landscaping by L.A. City Council. We’d rather spend your taxes on welfare for illegals.”

The signs also included the official seal of Los Angeles and were posted near the intersection of Burton Way and Doheny Drive close to the border with Beverly Hills, according to several media reports, although it is unclear at which side of the border they were placed.

The signs are similar in nature to one posed along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu recently that was demeaning to immigrants after the city declared itself a sanctuary city.

“Ever since Donald Trump empowered racists and bigots across the country, we have seen and heard things, like the lawn signs, and worse,” Koretz said. “The city of Los Angeles will never give in to these types of people.

The signs, which have been posted illegally, will be taken down.”

The signs are a direct reference to several moves made by the L.A. City Council over the past several months aimed at counteracting President Trump’s aggressive moves to curb undocumented immigration.

Since November, the City Council voted to explore donating $2 million to a legal fund for immigrants facing deportation, voted to create an immigrant advocate to advise the council, and has passed several motions opposing some of Trump’s proposed immigration policies.

Share this Story