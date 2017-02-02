Beverly Hills News – Three Beverly Hills Hotels Earn AAA Five-Diamond Rating

Posted Thursday, February 2 – 6:30 PM

By Matt Lopez

Three Beverly Hills hotels, and one restaurant, earned the AAA’s coveted Five-Diamond rating, the Automobile Club of Southern California announced Friday.

For the 24th consecutive year, The Peninsula Beverly Hills earned the Five-Diamond designation. The Beverly Hills Hotel and Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills joined The Peninsula on the Five-Diamond list, which featured eight Southern California hotels.

