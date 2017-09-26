Beverly Hills News – Tickets Are Available for an Evening with the Mayor at Greystone Mansion

By Victoria Talbot

Over 600 tickets have been sold, setting a record for what is sure to be the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce’s most popular function of the year – Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse at Greystone Mansion for the State of the City address. To make sure that no one is turned away, they are still taking reservations for this spectacular evening.

Greystone Mansion is a perfect garden setting on a warm, early fall evening to mingle with residents and fellow business owners for an Evening with the Mayor, but be sure to arrive early to ensure a seat – this function will be first-come, first-serve. Because of the overwhelming response, it is expected to be a standing room only event.

Mayor Bosse certainly has a lot to talk about. The architect for this summer’s BOLD (Businesses Open Later Days) initiative, she pushed the traditional boundaries of Beverly Hills businesses to stay open past 6 p.m., successfully exposing the retail market to a whole new segment of shoppers, and heightening the retail experience with an array of spectacular surprises and events.

Bosse’s Healthy City initiative (#BHHealthyCity) has been an amazing success. Walk with the Mayor brings 200 visitors to businesses throughout the City each Monday morning, walking and talking to the Mayor and other City officials in a casual atmosphere, and introducing such luminaries as Dr. Deepak Chopra for a group meditation and extreme swimmer Diana Nyad to inspire others. Besides walking with the mayor, Bosse has biked with residents and yoga’d with residents, participating in virtually every activity from painting discs for Neon Nights to judging a pickle contest.

The State of the City is an opportunity for the mayor to inform the public of what has happened in the City in the past year, and what will happen in the City in the future. With Bosse, anything can happen!

To find out what Bosse sees as the future of Beverly Hills, join the Mayor and your colleagues and friends at Greystone Mansion Wednesday evening, 5-7 p.m.

Tickets are $50 for residents and Chamber members; general admission is $60. To purchase tickets, call 310-248-1000.

Share this Story